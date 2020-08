Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:03 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding for a crash in the 11200 block of Antioch Road in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Possible injuries being reported.

UPDATE 9:07 p.m. — Dispatch reports there may be four vehicles involved.

UPDATE 9:09 p.m. — Deputy requests tow for one vehicle. Bristol Fire and Rescue requested to respond with an ambulance.