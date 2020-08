Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:51 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways 75 and JB in Brighton.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. One vehicle rolled over. Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 4:03 p.m. — Deputy requests tow for rolled over vehicle which is on its roof, but off the road.