Curfew issued for Tuesday night; more law enforcement, National Guard coming

A curfew has been issued again for Kenosha County east of I-94 for Tuesday night in anticipation of a third night of turmoil in the wake of a Kenosha Police officer shooting Jacob Blake on Sunday evening.

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

Kenosha County has again declared a state of Emergency Curfew for 8:00 PM tonight August 25th East of I-94. The public needs to be off the streets for their safety. The curfew will be enforced until 7:00 AM.

Official details about the incident are scarce. The Kenosha Police Department issued one news release Sunday that said:

At 5:11 pm Kenosha Police Officers were sent to the 2800 block of 40th Street for a domestic incident and were involved in an officer involved shooting. Officers provided immediate aid to the person. The person was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. The person is in serious condition. Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were requested immediately so that the scene could be turned over to an agency, other than Kenosha Police.”

At a press conference in Kenosha Tuesday afternoon, family members of Blake and their legal and spiritual representatives said Blake suffered several internal injuries from an apparent 7 gunshots. He was in serious and stable condition and undergoing additional surgery Tuesday.

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian issued a news release Tuesday afternoon that said they have received a commitment from Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin National Guard that “that many more troops will be arriving in Kenosha beginning this evening.”

About 125 National Guard troops were in Kenosha Monday night to supplement local law enforcement.

Over 100 law enforcement officers from nearby communities are also expected in Kenosha, the news release said.

Kreuser and Antaramian in their news release denounced the looting and destruction that has occurred on the streets of Kenosha the last few nights and called for apprehending looters.

Said Kreuser:

It is clear to us that this is no longer just a demonstration in reaction to Sunday’s tragic events. A destructive element is coming in from outside our community to fuel destruction and chaos, to loot and to destroy. We absolutely want to know the truth about what happened with Jacob Blake, but we have to let the investigatory process work. Destroying our city will not make that process go any faster … People who are destroying property and stealing need to be arrested and jailed.”

Said Antaramian:

The actions the last two nights by the criminal element have shown this is no longer about protesting of the officer-involved shooting. There is a process to investigating the shooting. We have to allow that process to take place. The destruction of our city does nothing to assist with the investigation … We will continue to work with local, state and federal law enforcement in holding those criminals who are destroying our city responsible.”

