Darren Hillock of westofthei.com and Denise Lockwood of Racine County Eye will be featured on WGTD’s Community Matters program Saturday, starting at 11:15 a.m., hosted by Len Iaquinta.

Hillock and Lockwood discuss their sites and how they serve their coverage areas in Racine and Kenosha counties.

WGTD can be accessed at 91.1 FM or streamed live at wgtd.org. If you miss the live broadcast, check for the program at the online archive.