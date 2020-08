Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:34 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a report of a fuel spill in the 24400 block of 75th Street (Highway 50) in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Location is at a gas station.

UPDATE 8:38 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports spill is small.

UPDATE 8:52 p.m. — Incident command reports gas station owner implementing remediation plan. Fire units clearing the scene.