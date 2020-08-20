Aug. 20, 2020 lake test results: North Shore Association still closed to swimming, DeWitt Park re-opened to swimming

North Shore Association on Paddock Lake remains closed to swimming after re-sampling Wednesday by the Kenosha County Division of Health showed elevated E.coli levels remaining there.

A swim caution for DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake was lifted after re-sampling Wednesday showed E.coli there within normal range.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Test results from Wednesday were:

North Shore Association — greater than 2419 E.coli/100 mL.

Silver Lake Cogswell – 105 E.coli/100 mL.

North Shore Association was scheduled to be re-sampled Thursday.