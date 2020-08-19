Aug. 19 2020 lake test results: North Shore Association, DeWitt Park closed to swimming

North Shore Association beach on Paddock Lake and DeWitt Park on Silver Lake are closed to swimming after testing by the Kenosha County Division of Health showed elevated levels of E.coli there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test results from Tuesday that resulted in the closures were:

DeWitt Park — 1,414 E.coli/100 mL

North Shore Association — greater than 2,419 E.coli/100 mL.

Those locations were set to be re-sampled Wednesday.

Other results from Monday and Tuesday as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes –Silver Lake County Park beach 19 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 1,414 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 50 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 8 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake: 14 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 79 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 3 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Hoag Park 15 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association greater than 2,419 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 3 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 18 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 74 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 9 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall — (as reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake beach 1 E.coli/100 mL.