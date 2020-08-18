Units responding for investigation in Lake Shangri-la

Aug 18th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:18 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation of an odor in the 12100 block of 223rd Avenue in Lake Shangri-la.

Per dispatch: This is being described as a strong burning odor, possibly manure.

