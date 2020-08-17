Kenosha County Open Class Beef exhibitors have clinic at Ryan and Rachael Crane Farm

/Contributed photo

Some young beef exhibitors — in lieu of what would have been the start of county fair week — had a chance to get together Sunday to hone their skills and have some fun.

From the hosts:

When schools shut down in March, several 4-H kids found themselves with extra time on their hands to work with their animals for the fair. However, when the Kenosha County Fair was cancelled, these youth were left wondering how to keep their skills sharp and their animals trained for next year. Today, 10 members of the Kenosha County Open Class Beef exhibitors were given an opportunity to showcase their animals and learn more about caring for them at a clinic held at Ryan and Rachael Crane’s farm in Salem. The superintendents for the beef project, Mike Lois and Jodie Hammock, were on hand along with several alumni of the beef project to teach the youth how to pick out a calf, how to care for it and show it at the fair. The youth took turns walking the animals, as well as washing and brushing them. When the work was over, they had a hay bale throwing contest and feed sack races. The youth and parents had a great time!

Here are some more photos: