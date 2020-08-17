A word from our sponsors: Brighton Elementary School seeks Custodial Aide, Kitchen Aide

Aug 17th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Brighton Elementary School is seeking applicants for the following positions:

  • A hardworking part-time Custodial Aide.  Work hours will be Monday through Friday from 3:00 – 8:30 pm for the 2020 – 2021 school year.  Pay starts at $10.00 an hour but is negotiable.  If you are interested in joining the Brighton team please contact Matt Eggert via email at meggert@brightonschool.net or phone 262-878-2191 ext. 102. 
  • A hardworking part-time Kitchen Aide.  Work hours will be Monday through Friday from 7:00 am – 12:30 pm for the 2020 – 2021 school year.  Pay starts at $10.00 an hour but is negotiable.  If you are interested in joining the Brighton team please contact Matt Eggert via email at meggert@brightonschool.net or phone 262-878-2191 ext. 102. 
