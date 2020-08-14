Paddock Lake residents replace teen’s stolen bike

Some Paddock Lake residents with an assist from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department rallied to replace a bike stolen from a 13-year-old resident of the village.

Here’s a news release from the Sheriff’s Department:

On August 13th, 2020 a resident of Paddock Lake contacted one of our deputies advising that they were made aware of a 13-year-old handicapped girl in the village who had her bike stolen last week. Residents in the neighborhood got together to buy the 13-year-old, Bella, a new bike. The residents wished to remain anonymous. Our deputy was asked to assist in bringing the new bike to Bella. Deputy Vyhnanek presented Bella with her new bike and she was speechless. Deputies also chipped in and bought Bella a gift card to Amazon so she can get a new helmet and bike lock. Bella’s family was very appreciative as her father’s hours at work had recently been reduced due to Covid-19. The family was thankful for KSD for helping but even more appreciative of the residents of Paddock Lake that came together to help get Bella a new bike. The residents of the Paddock Lake community and our deputies went above and beyond to make this girl’s day a little brighter.