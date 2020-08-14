Kenosha County COVID-19 update Aug. 14, 2020: 2,762 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 2,762 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 41 more positives than Thursday. There have been 60 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 30,279 negative test results, a positive rate of 1624/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 44 cases

Paddock Lake — 37 cases

Salem Lakes — 116 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Randall — 29 cases

Twin Lakes — 48 cases

Wheatland — 33 cases

Paris — 9 cases

Brighton — 6 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of Aug. 12 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Aug. 12, which indicates a negative trajectory and a downward trend:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 64,227 positive tests and 1,044,613 negative tests with 1,025 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 13,152 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.