Aug. 14, 2020 lake test results: Lilly Lake beach closed; swim cautions lifted at DeWitt Park beach and PHLA-diving board

Lilly Lake beach is now closed to swimming after resampling Thursday by the Kenosha County Division of Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

Swim cautions were lifted at DeWitt Park Beach on Silver Lake and Paddock Hooker Lakes Association-diving board after resampling Thursday showed E.coli levels with normal range.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Test results from Thursday were:

Lily Lake beach — greater than 2419 E.coli/100 mL

DeWitt Park beach – 76 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA Diving Board — 51 E.coli/100 mL

Lilly Lake will not be sampled again until Monday, so the closure will stay in effect over the weekend.