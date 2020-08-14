A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s 2020 Annual Business in the Park and Car Show is Aug. 29

Note: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association is a westofthei.com sponsor. This is a paid announcement. — DH

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s Annual Business in the Park and Car Show will be held on Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street by the Chamber office.

Come down for a day of community fun for free! No Admission!

Business, craft and retail booths will line the street between Lake Ave. and Burden Ave.

The Car Show will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., this year with a motorcycle category.

The ever popular Spinning Wheel will be at Business in the Park. Everyone gets one spin of the Spinning Wheel to win a prize, (while supplies last). Prizes are donated by the Chamber and local businesses.

Food and raffles will also be available at Business in the Park.

Click here for more information.