Aug. 13 2020 lake test results: Lilly Lake, DeWitt Park and PHLA-diving board under swim cautions

Lilly Lake, DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake and Paddock Hooker Lake Association-diving board on Paddock Lake are under swim cautions after testing Wednesday by the Kenosha County Division of Health showed elevated E.coli levels at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Wednesday that resulted in the cautions were:

Silver Lake Cogswell — 387 E.coli/100 mL

Lilly Lake — 308 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA-Diving Board — 461 E.coli/100 mL.

These locations were scheduled to be re-sampled Thursday.

Other results from Wednesday as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes –Silver Lake County Park beach 12 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 387 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 15 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 20 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake: 6 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 93 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 7 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Hoag Park 16 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 148 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 144 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 461 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 308 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 71 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall — (as reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake beach 116 E.coli/100 mL.