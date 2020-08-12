Michael & Meghan Griffiths Family golf outing and benefit is Aug. 28

A golf outing and benefit to help the Michael and Meghan Griffiths Family will take place on Aug. 28 at Brighton Dale Links and Jeddy’s Bar Pavilion.

Join others as they help Michael and Meghan Griffith’s family. In February, Michael, his wife, and family were involved in a weather related accident that claimed the life of Meghan’s sister. These events seek to help raise funds to help this very deserving family.

The golf outing will be at Brighton Dale Links, 830 248th Ave. Brighton, (Kansasville address), on Friday, Aug. 28. Tee off is at 1p.m., with an event following at Jeddy’s. Price is $90 Single or $360 Foursome. Register at Jeddy’s Bar (Kansasville) or Call Linda Helmert (262) 308-5223.

The post outing event will take place at Jeddy’s Bar Pavilion, 1660 240th Ave

Brighton (Kansasville address) Friday, Aug. 28, starting at 5 p.m. (following golf outing). Join others for food, fun, and raffles!

For raffle items or sponsorships contact contact Travis Smith, (262) 455-0834. All donations are tax deductible. Firefighters 4 Charity is a 501(C)3 Non Profit.