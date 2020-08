The Fox River crested at 11.15 feet — just over flood stage — at midnight, Wednesday, and is heading back down.

By 11 a.m., the river had slipped just below flood stage to 10.98 feet as measured at the New Munster gauge. Flood stage is 11 feet.

No rain forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and less than a 50 percent chance of rain Saturday and Sunday should facilitate the river level decreasing.