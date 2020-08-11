Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

Aug 11th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
At about 7:30 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to an alarm in the 2000 block of East Lake Shore Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is a smoke detector in a residence.

