Monday storm recap: NWS confirms tornado in Camp Lake area

The National Weather Service says a tornado did move through a part of Western Kenosha County on Monday after a NWS survey crew visited the area Tuesday.
Here’s the findings from Facebook:
The storm kept local fire departments and law enforcement busy. Here are some stats on response during the storm from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:
- 1 accident with injuries.
- 1 property damage accident.
- 13 road hazard reports.
- 15 fire calls.
- 19 service calls.
