Monday storm recap: NWS confirms tornado in Camp Lake area

The National Weather Service says a tornado did move through a part of Western Kenosha County on Monday after a NWS survey crew visited the area Tuesday.

Here’s the findings from Facebook:

Prelim info from survey crew found damage to buildings and trees in N IL just across the WI state line consistent with a… Posted by US National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

The storm kept local fire departments and law enforcement busy. Here are some stats on response during the storm from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

1 accident with injuries.

1 property damage accident.

13 road hazard reports.

15 fire calls.

19 service calls.

