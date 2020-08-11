Flood watch issued for Fox River

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Fox River in Western Kenosha County.

The heavy rain from Monday’s storm apparently has provoked a sharp spike in the river’s level over the last 24 hours as measured at the New Munster gauge. At 4 p.m. Monday the river was at 6.51 feet. As of 12 a.m., Tuesday (the last available reading) the river was measuring at 9.66 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet.

The current NWS river forecast calls for the river to crest at 11.3 feet very early Wednesday morning.