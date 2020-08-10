Units responding for crash in Wheatland

At about 4:53 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for a report of a crash in the 3700 block of 392nd Avenue in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash with wire down on a vehicle.
