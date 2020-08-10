Tornado warning issued

At 3:50 p.m., the National Weather Service has issue a tornado warning for Kenosha County. Seek shelter:
UPDATE — Emergency personnel in the field reporting widespread power outages.
UPDATE 4:19 p.m. — Tornado warning allowed to expire.
