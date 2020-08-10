Storm related calls log

In the wake of the strong storm that passed through the area this afternoon, emergency personnel are responding to multiple calls of down trees and wires including;
At 4:07 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue I a it’s are responding to a report of a down tree and wires on Camp Lake Road.
At about 4:07 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of down wires on Horton Road.
At about 4:11 p.m., a Twin Lakes Police officer is responding to investigate a report of a large tree down in the area of Burlington and East Main Street in Twin Lakes.
At 4:13 p.m., fire units are reporting an active fire on a tree in the 26800 block of 109th Street.
At about 4:25 p.m., Twin Lakes Police are investigating a report of a tree falling on an occupied vehicle on Richmond Road.
At about 4:27 p.m., emergency personnel are responding to the 27000 block of 98th Street for a report of a wire down.
At about 4:42 p.m., Twin Lakes Police officer reports Lance Drive flooded.
At about 4:58 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding for a report of a down wire at Valerie Lane and Rosebud Avenue in Twin Lakes.
At about 5:13 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a down tree blocking the road and down wire on Highway CJ a little east of Highway 45.