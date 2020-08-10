Severe thunderstorm watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.
The watch is set to be in effect until 7 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.
Here is a graphic from the NWS:
Here is a video in which a NWS staffer discusses the risk for severe weather during the watch period: