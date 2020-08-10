Severe thunderstorm watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect until 7 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

Here is a graphic from the NWS:

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin until 7 PM CDT Posted by US National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Wisconsin on Monday, August 10, 2020

Here is a video in which a NWS staffer discusses the risk for severe weather during the watch period:

Severe Weather Update A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of the area through early evening. Here's an update on the situation. Posted by US National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Wisconsin on Monday, August 10, 2020