At about 3:21 p.m., the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for an area including Kenosha County, Kenosha County Emergency Services Center has announced.

The warning is set to be in effect until 6 p.m.

The storm triggering this warning is approaching the area from the west at a speed of about 40 mph. High winds and hail have been observed in this storm.

UPDATE 3:42 p.m. — Warning extended to 4:30 p.m.

UPDATE about 4:30 p.m. — NWS extends warning until 5:30 p.m.