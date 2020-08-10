Power outages through area

Aug 10th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by Jon Fletcher via stock.xchng

We Energies is reporting wide spread power outages throughout Western Kenosha County.

At about 5:08 p.m., over 3,000 customers are being reported as out of power. Power restoration was estimated for 6:30 p.m.

