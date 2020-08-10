Kenosha County COVID-19 update Aug. 10, 2020: 2,684 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 2,684 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 40 more positives than Friday. There have been 60 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 29,473 negative test results, a positive rate of 1593/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 43 cases

Paddock Lake — 37 cases (1 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 114 cases (6 more than Friday)

Randall — 29 cases (1 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 45 cases

Wheatland — 31 cases (1 more than Friday)

Paris — 7 cases

Brighton — 6 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of Aug. 3 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Aug. 5:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 61,061 positive tests and 1,001,402 negative tests with 998 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 12,753 positives as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.