Driver leaves traffic stop, crashes in Bristol

A driver stopped for a traffic stop fled and caused a crash down the road in Bristol Monday afternoon.

From a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

On August 10th, 2020 at 1:01 PM Kenosha County Deputies responded to the 28800 block of STH 50 for a reckless driving complaint. A short time later a deputy located the vehicle, a black 2014 Hyundai Equus, and conducted a traffic stop in the 23000 block of STH 50. The operator and front-seat passenger were verbally identified. The operator was found to have an active probation warrant. Upon reapproaching the vehicle the operator fled the scene at a high rate of speed and ultimately crashed into another vehicle stopped in traffic at the intersection of Highway 50 on Highway 45. The occupants of this vehicle included an 8-year-old girl who was not injured. Her mother sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital by Bristol Fire Department. At the crash site deputies advised that the suspects fled on foot southbound towards the Bristol Bay neighborhood, A short time later the suspects were taken into custody for several felony charges including operating while under the influence of intoxicants … Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene and is investigating and processing the accident.