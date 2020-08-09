Alex Tenhagen named to Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll

Alex Tenhagen, a graduate of Wilmot Union High School and member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s swimming and diving team, is one of 373 UW-Whitewater student-athletes representing all 22 of the institution’s varsity sport programs were named to the 2019-20 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

Tenhagen, who was a sophomore in 2019-20, is majoring in psychology.

The Warhawks’ 12 women’s teams had 200 honorees, while 173 student-athletes from the 10 men’s teams garnered Scholastic Honor Roll accolades. The Honor Roll is part of the “WIAC Scholar-Athlete Recognition Program”.

In addition to the 373 individual awards, UW-Whitewater was named an All-Academic institution as student-athletes earned a GPA equal to, or greater than, the collective GPA of the overall student body.

To be eligible for the list, student-athletes must have carried a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. More than 50 percent of the WIAC’s student-athletes achieved Honor Roll status.