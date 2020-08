Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:04 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways 83 and SA in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is a single occupant vehicle in a ditch. Injuries unknown.

UPDATE 9:07 p.m. — Dispatch reports to responding units that vehicle is east of Highway 83.