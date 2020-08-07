Kenosha County COVID-19 update Aug. 7, 2020: 2,644 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 2,644 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 41 more positives than Thursday. There have been 59 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 28,536 negative test results, a positive rate of 1549/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 43 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 36 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 108 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Randall — 28 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 45 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 30 cases

Paris — 7 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Brighton — 6 cases (1 more than Thursday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of Aug. 3 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Aug. 5:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 58,768 positive tests and 974,948 negative tests with 900 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 12,484 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.