Aug. 7 2020 Lake test results: DeWitt Park remains closed; North Shore Association at caution; Silver Lake County Park beach caution lifted

DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake remains closed to swimming and North Shore Association beach on Paddock Lake remains under a swim caution after resampling by Kenosha County showed elevated E.coli levels at those locations.

A Silver Lake County Park beach swim caution was lifted after the Thursday resampling showed E.coli levels with the normal range there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test results from Thursday’s resampling were:

Silver Lake DeWitt Park – >2,419 E.coli/100 mL

North Shore Association – 548 E.coli/100 mL

Silver Lake County Park– 11 E.coli/100 mL

The closure and caution will remain in place over the weekend, with new sampling to take place early next week.