Units responding for crash on I-94

At about 1:02 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding 5o a crash in the 7700 block of the southbound lanes of I-94.

Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash. Vehicle struck the median wall and is back in traffic. Deputies blocking two lanes. At least one person injured.

UPDATE 1:08 p.m. — Deputy reports an SUV that was involved reportedly left the scene.

UPDATE 1:18 p.m. — Upon further conversation, no second vehicle involved, deputy reports to dispatch.