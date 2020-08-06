Lake test results Aug. 6, 2020: DeWitt Park remains closed to swimming; North Shore Association and Silver Lake County park beach at caution

DeWitt Park on Silver Lake remains closed to swimming and North Shore Association beach on Paddock Lake and Silver Lake County Park beach on Silver Lake are under swim cautions after resampling Wednesday at those locations showed elevated E.coli levels.

Sunset beach on Lake Elizabeth in Twin Lakes, Hoag Park beach on Paddock Lake and Hooker Lake Boat Launch are open to swimming after the resampling.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Testing results by the county Division of Health from Wednesday were:

DeWitt Park beach– greater than 2,419 E.coli/100 mL

North Shore Association – 649 E.coli/100 mL

Silver Lake County Park – 345 E.coli/100 mL

Sunset beach – 55 E.coli/100 mL

Hoag Park – 51 E.coli/100 mL

Hooker Boat Launch – 19 E.coli/100 mL

DeWitt Park, North Shore Association and Silver Lake County Park were scheduled to be resampled Thursday.