Kenosha County COVID-19 update Aug. 6, 2020: 2,603 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 2,603 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 38 more positives than Wednesday. There have been 59 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Wednesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 27,984 negative test results, a positive rate of 1542/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 42 cases

Paddock Lake — 33 cases (1 case more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 105 cases (4 more cases than Wednesday)

Randall — 28 cases

Twin Lakes — 44 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 30 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 6 cases

Brighton — 5 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of Aug. 3 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Aug. 5:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 57,779 positive tests and 961,851 negative tests with 970 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 12,385 positives as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.