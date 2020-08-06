Central HS to offer face-to-face and full virtual learning options to students this fall

Central High School will provide two options for students for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, a recently published plan for re-opening during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic says.

Students will be offered:

Face-to-face instruction four days per week and one virtual day of instruction.

Full virtual learning model.

The face-to-face option will have students attending classes in the building Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and learning virtually on Wednesdays. This schedule will be in place for September and October; a decision will be made in mid October for the schedule for the remainder of the semester at this time.

Students and staff will be required to wear face coverings in classrooms and in all large group areas before, during and after school (Note: This plan was published before the governor’s indoor face covering mandate).

“The reality is that six-foot physical/social distancing is not possible in all school areas,” the plan says. “Wearing masks and/or face shields will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and allow our school to remain open for students and staff to attend.”

Face coverings will be highly encouraged on the buses per the Kenosha County Health Department Order.

To minimize congestion and to promote social distancing, students will be instructed to enter the building through multiple entrances:

Student Drivers will enter through the family and consumer doors.

Students riding buses will enter through the front lobby doors.

Students dropped off by their parents will enter through the west doors.

Here are more details on the plan.