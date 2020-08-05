Lake test results Aug. 5, 2020: Hoag Park beach, North Shore Association beach, Hooker Lake launch closed to swimming; Silver Lake County Park beach, DeWitt Park beach, Sunset beach at caution

Hoag Park beach and North Shore Association beach on Paddock Lake and Hooker Lake boat launch are closed to swimming and Silver Lake County Park beach and DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake, Sunset beach on Lake Elizabeth in Twin Lakes and Powers Lake beach are under swim cautions after testing Tuesday showed elevated E.coli levels at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The Tuesday test results prompting the closures and cautions are:

Silver Lake County Park beach: 488 E.coli/100 mL.

Silver Lake DeWitt Park: 579 E.coli/100 mL.

Hoag Park: 1300 E.coli/100 mL.

North Shore Association: 1414 E.coli/100 mL.

Hooker Boat Launch: 1733 E.coli/100 mL.

Sunset: 272 E.coli/100 mL.

Powers Lake beach — 517 E.coli/100 mL.

These locations are scheduled to be re-sampled Wednesday.

Other results from Tuesday as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes –Silver Lake County Park beach 488 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 579 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 57 E.coli/100 mL; Lake Shangri-la 214th Ave. 4 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 54 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake: 186 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 1,733 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 41 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Hoag Park 1300 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 1,414 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 12 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 11 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 23 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 12 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset beach on Lake Elizabeth 272 E.coli/mL; Musial beach on Lake Elizabeth 34 E.coli/100 mL; Lucille beach on Lake Elizabeth 25 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall — (as reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake beach 517 E.coli/100 mL.; Fox Park beach on Lake Benedict 82 E.coli/100 mL.

Bristol — Lake George 101st 5 E.coli/100 mL; Lake George 187th 16 E.coli/100 mL.