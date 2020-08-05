Kenosha County COVID-19 update Aug. 5, 2020: 2,565 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 2,565 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 37 more positives than Tuesday. There have been 58 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 27,587 negative test results, a positive rate of 1521/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 42 cases

Paddock Lake — 32 cases

Salem Lakes — 101 cases (2 more case than Tuesday)

Randall — 28 cases

Twin Lakes — 43 cases

Wheatland — 29 cases

Paris — 6 cases

Brighton — 5 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of July 27 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Aug. 5:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 56,940 positive tests and 944,984 negative tests with 970 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 12,306 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.