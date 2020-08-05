Central HS graduates Samantha Ceisel and Klarysah Hilaire receive French studies honors

From Central High School:

Samantha Ceisel and Klarysah Hilaire received top honors from the American Association of Teachers of French (AATF). Both students were nominated by their French teacher Julia Price and are 2020 graduates of Westosha Central High School in Kenosha County.

Samantha Ceisel received Outstanding Senior in French.

Klarysah Hilaire received the Excellence in French Award.

These awards are made annually to graduating seniors who have demonstrated excellence in the study of French as well as exceptional commitment to the French language and the many cultures where it is spoken. Recipients must have completed at least three years of French study at the time of graduation and be non-native speakers of French.

Samantha and Klarysah completed the fourth level of French, maintained an A average, took the AP French exam, served as French Club officers and officers in the French Honor Society. Additionally, Samantha completed a summer study abroad in France and Germany and twice served as host to a French teenager in the summer, both programs through Central High School.

The AATF was founded in 1927 and has its mission the promotion of the study of the French Language and French-speaking literature and culture at all levels. It is proud to recognize the achievements of outstanding students.

This fall, Samantha will head to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Klarysah will continue her undergraduate studies at Howard University in Washington, D.C.