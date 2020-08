Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:22 a.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a crash in the 38300 block of 60th Street in Slades Corners.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved.

UPDATE 10:55 a.m. — All Wheatland FD units clearing the scene and returning to quarters.