Units responding for crash in Paddock Lake

Aug 4th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:09 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 25300 block of Highway 50 in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Deputies on scene. Road is not blocked.

Posted in: Paddock Lake, Police/fire, Uncategorized.

