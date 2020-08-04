Units responding for crash in Paddock Lake

At about 12:09 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 25300 block of Highway 50 in Paddock Lake.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Deputies on scene. Road is not blocked.
