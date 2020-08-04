Sheriff’s Dept. seeking info on fleeing officer suspect

Aug 4th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information from the public on a suspect who fled an officer on Friday.

Here is a post from the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page:

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is asking for assistance with identifying the pictured suspect/motorcycle for…

Posted by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department on Monday, August 3, 2020
Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Sheriff's Department.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives