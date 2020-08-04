Kenosha County COVID-19 update Aug. 4, 2020: 2,528 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 2,528 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 22 more positives than Monday. There have been 58 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 3 more than Monday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 27,385 negative test results, a positive rate of 1495/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 42 cases

Paddock Lake — 32 cases

Salem Lakes — 99 cases (1 more case than Monday)

Randall — 28 cases

Twin Lakes — 43 cases

Wheatland — 29 cases

Paris — 6 cases (1 more than Monday)

Brighton — 4 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of July 27 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of July 29:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 56,056 positive tests and 928,845 negative tests with 961 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 12,213 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.