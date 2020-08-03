Kenosha County COVID-19 update Aug. 31, 2020: 2,506 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 2,506 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 79 more positives than Friday. There have been 55 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 3 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 27,202 negative test results, a positive rate of 1484/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 42 cases (2 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 32 cases (6 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 98 cases (4 more cases than Friday)

Randall — 28 cases (1 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 43 cases (2 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 29 cases (2 more than Friday)

Paris — 5 cases

Brighton — 4 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of July 27 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of July 29:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 55,328 positive tests and 911.435 negative tests with 949 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 12,101 positives as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.