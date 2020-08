Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:40 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a tree limb on wire in the 34100 block of Geneva Road in New Munster.

Per dispatch: Multiple callers reporting a tree limb on wire, perhaps due to an arcing electrical wire.

UPDATE 3:42 p.m. — Deputy reports no fire currently.

UPDATE 3:50 p.m. — Twin Lakes Rescue cleared by command to return to quarters.