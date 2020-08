Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:04 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for a report of a loud noise like and explosion in the 40300 block of 81st Street in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Several callers have reported noise.

UPDATE 8:10 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputy approaching area reports black smoke visible.

UPDATE about 8:14 p.m. — Smoke attributed to a bonfire.