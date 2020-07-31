Kenosha County COVID-19 update July 31, 2020: 2,427 positives

Note: We are having technical difficulties being able to access the service we use to create our interactive charts. So the charts in this report are not interactive. We apologize for the inconveience. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 2,427 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 53 more positives than Thursday. There have been 521 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Thursday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 25,723 negative test results, a positive rate of 1441/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 40 cases

Paddock Lake — 26 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 94 cases

Randall — 27 cases

Twin Lakes — 41 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 27 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Paris — 5 cases

Brighton — 4 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of July 27 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of July 29:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 52,940 positive tests and 882,149 negative tests with 934 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 11,854 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.