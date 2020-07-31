Bristol House Fire

About 1 am, the Bristol Fire Department responded for a call at The Bristol House, 20600 75th Street. They found flames coming from the structure. A MABAS Box (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) bought help from surrounding departments and apparatus to cover the station.

The stubborn and smokey fire kept crews working through the night. The box was struck at 4:31am. The structure was not occupied at the time of the fire. No one was injured. Westbound Highway 50 was shutdown for several hours. The fire is under investigation.

Departments responding included Village of Salem Lakes, Somers, Wheatland, Paris, Kenosha, Kansasville, Pleasant Prairie, and Newport. Round Lake, Union Grove and Antioch responded change of quarters for station coverage.

Tenders came from many departments to bring water to the scene.

Water supply.