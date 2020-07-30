Units responding to crash in Trevor

Jul 30th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:54 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 25900 block of Highway C in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Crash involves two vehicles.

Crash two vehicles reportedly no injuries

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives