July 30, 2020 lake test results: PHLA still closed

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake remains closed to swimming after resampling Wednesday still showed elevated E.coli levels there.

Swim cautions at Lance Park beach on Lake Mary and DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake were lifted after resampling at those locations showed E.coli within normal range.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Wednesday’s testing are:

PHLA –greater than 2419 E.coli/100 mL.

Lance Park beach – 44 E.coli/100 mL.

DeWitt Park — 210 E.coli/100 mL.

PHLA is scheduled to be resampled by the county Thursday.